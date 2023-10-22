Local

Orange County Animal Services seeking ‘unicorn adopters’ for senior, medically complex dogs

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

(Orange County Animal Services)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is searching for unicorns.

They’re looking for so-called “unicorn adopters” who are equipped to adopt senior, or medically or behaviorally complex animals.

“We are reaching out to all our unicorn adopters, and asking please, take a second look at these sweet dogs. Each one of them different, each one of them with their own battles and struggles,” shelter officials said.

Some of the dogs inquisition are fearful at the shelter, or very strong and difficult to walk on a leash.

“We’re doing everything we can for them, and now we are reaching out to you,” officials said. “Please. Let’s get them seen. Let’s get them home.”

You can click here for a list of adoptable animals.

