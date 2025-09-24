Orange County announces a $95M animal services expansion project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has announced a $95 million project to expand its animal services, with construction set to begin in December and expected to finish by summer 2027.

The new facility will increase capacity at the facility, accommodating up to 265 dogs and featuring 194 cat kennels.

This expansion aims to enhance the county’s ability to care for and manage the growing number of animals in need of shelter.

Orange County Animal Services shared photos of the proposed new facility, highlighting its modern design and increased capacity for animal care.

