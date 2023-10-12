Orange County approves Universal Sunshine Corridor taxing district

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County on Oct. 10 approved the creation of a special taxing district from Universal Orlando Resort that will help fund the proposed Sunshine Corridor for passenger trains to connect to International Drive and Orlando International Airport.

The commissioners on Oct. 10 voted unanimously to allow the creation of the Shingle Creek Transit & Utility Community Development District.

Universal Destinations & Experiences applied to the county for the quasi-public district on 719 acres that primarily includes the site of its upcoming Epic Universe theme park — which is projected to open in 2025 — as well as 13 acres for a proposed train station along Destination Parkway tied to the shared rail corridor for Miami-based intercity passenger train Brightline and local commuter train SunRail.

