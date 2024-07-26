Orange County assisted living facility opens nearly 2 years after Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Bridge at Orlando opened its doors again almost two years after Hurricane Ian caused massive flooding.
Residents were forced to evacuate from the assisted living facility on Rouse Road on Sept. 29, 2022.
Evacuated residents were moved to The Bridge’s sister community in Port St. Lucie.
After a nearly two-year closure and remodel process, The Bridge held its grand reopening on Thursday.
Some renovations include restored first-floor apartments, a new dining room, a large game room and a movie theater.
Channel 9 revisited the facility and checked back in with families affected by Ian.
