Orange County boy, 6, credited with helping save grandma during medical emergency

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County 6-year-old is being credited with helping to save his grandma’s life after she suffered a medical emergency.

Orange County firefighters said 6-year-old James dialed 911 on Nov. 4 and calmly remained on the line with Orange County Fire Rescue Dispatch until firefighters and paramedics arrived while his grandmother, Rosa Garcia, was unable to communicate.

“I don’t know what’s happening to my grandma…. I’m scared…” James said on the call.

He stayed on the line with the dispatcher up until he was instructed to open the front door for first responders. Firefighters entering the home are audible in the background of the 911 call praising the boy, just before the call ends.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, the family will reunite with the first responders dispatched to their home that day and Orange County Fire Rescue will honor James for his heroic actions.

