Orange County Convention Center $560M expansion bids, timeline details

The progress on Orange County Convention Center’s future $560 million expansion is coming together slowly – with the potential firms to oversee the project now being determined.

The requests for proposals for the project’s owner’s representative and construction manager-at-risk closed at the end of June, and county staff are in the review process, convention center officials told Orlando Business Journal.

The project — called 5A — is a major upgrade to the North-South Building of the center and will include a grand concourse with a 60,000-square-foot meeting space, an 80,000-square-foot ballroom and a new entry to the building along Convention Way. The second phase, called 5B, includes an additional 200,000 square feet of exhibit space and connectivity between the North-South concourses.

