Orange County deputies are in search for a stabbing suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A stabbing suspect is wanted out of Orange County for a stabbing attack on International Drive according to the Sheriff’s office.

The attack happened near 8957 International Drive around 12:50 a.m. on March 28, according to a release from Sheriff’s.

Now, detectives are searching for the suspect, who faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The suspect is described as 5′8 and around 200 to 220 pounds, wearing a white shirt, black shorts, black sneakers, and having a black backpack.

The suspect appeared to be wearing a silver wedding band and an earring in his left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Tips can be made anonymous, and any tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

