Orange County deputies investigate shooting on West Colonial Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in his 20s has died following a shooting Friday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received a report of a shooting at 8:20 p.m. at the 6100 block of West Colonial Drive.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an active investigation.

OCSO said it will provide updates as it becomes available.

