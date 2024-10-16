Orange County deputies search for suspect, 18, accused of killing 17-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for an 18-year-old who is accused of a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Sep. 5 in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard.

Deputies said 18-year-old Ja’Corey Latrieus Lowery, a.k.a. “Trap,” shot 17-year-old Arthy Cetoute.

Cetoute was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said Lowery is wanted for first-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Tipsters who share information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

