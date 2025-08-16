Orange County deputies seize fentanyl enough to potentially kill over 389,000 people

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have seized a significant amount of fentanyl, which they say could have killed over 389,000 people.

The seizure included 770 grams of fentanyl, along with 680 grams of cocaine, meth, and Xanax. Deputies also recovered two stolen guns during the operation.

Willie Murphy, Jr. and Gwendolyn Jacobs were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

