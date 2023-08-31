Orange County deputy arrested, accused of reckless driving, racing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said St. Cloud police officers arrested Deputy Brian Espinal Wednesday evening on charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway.

The sheriff’s office said they hired Espinal in September 2019. He worked in the Uniform Patrol Division, but officials said he’s been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties while the criminal case is underway.

Channel 9 reached out to St. Cloud police for more information on Espinal’s arrest. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: Orange County deputy fired after being accused of fleeing, resisting law enforcement officer

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group