Orange County Fire Rescue chief submits resignation

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Chief Otto Drozd submitted his resignation Friday to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.
Drozd's resignation will go into effect May 31.
Related Headlines
Demings appointed Deputy Chief James Fitzgerald as Drozd's replacement, effective May 4, said Kelly Finkelstein, a county spokeswoman.
The Orange County Board of County commissioners will confirm the appointment May 7, Finkelstein said.
"This will provide a four-week period for the transition of the fire chief’s responsibilities," she said.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}