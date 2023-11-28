Orange County leaders to discuss millions given to canceled Pulse nightclub museum

ORLANDO, Fla. — The board of county commissioners in Orange County is preparing to meet on Tuesday.

On the agenda is the use of tourism development tax money by the onePULSE Foundation.

Earlier this month, the foundation was sent a letter from the county saying it violated their agreement on how that money is used.

A lot of the issues have to do with plans for a Pulse museum.

The Pulse museum was promised to Orange County residents, Pulse survivors, and victims’ families.

Those impacted by the Pulse nightclub attack have been looking forward to it as a place to honor those lives lost back in 2016.

Now, the onePULSE museum isn’t happening.

Last week, the onePULSE Foundation dropped a bombshell, revealing its decision to dissolve due to unanticipated challenges affecting their fundraising efforts.

With the announcement, survivors and families of the Pulse nightclub tragedy are left demanding answers about the millions of dollars the foundation received.

Orange County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss an update on the onePULSE museum funding agreement.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

