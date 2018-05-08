0 Orange County leaders vote to close gun purchase loophole

Orange County, Fla. - Orange County leaders passed a new ordinance Tuesday that would go against state law and make it more difficult to buy a gun.

After two hours of discussion, commissioners unanimously voted to create a 3-day waiting period and background checks for gun purchases.

Currently, residents can walk into a gun show and buy a gun without a background check or waiting three days.

Ending that practice with the board's vote left some cheering and others furious.

“I support people who are passionate about the second amendment. It is a right, but we know with all rights come responsibilities, with all rights come restrictions,” said Andrea Halperin of Moms Demand Action Orlando.

Commissioners decided unanimously to close a loophole that allowed people to avoid a background check when buying a gun at gun shows and flea markets.

Halperin said ending this workaround can save lives.

She noted the thousands of people prevented from buying guns in Florida each year because of background checks.

“Imagine how many more could be prevented from getting guns if we closed the loopholes? I mean, why are there loopholes? Why do some people have to have a background check and others don't?” said Halperin.



Resident David Quiros said closing the loophole just prevents law-abiding people who need guns quickly from getting them.

“Putting an ordinance in there that helps somebody wait three days and they're fearing for their safety, and they're fearing for their life, doesn't make any sense to me,” said Quiros.



Also at issue was whether the county even could pass the ordinance.

Some believe state law prevents counties from regulating firearms, but Jacobs disagrees.

“We feel like we are on solid ground,” she said

She said she would revisit this ordinance in three months.

But in 2011, the state implemented a law allowing the governor's office to remove that person from office and strip their ability to use government funds to fight removal if they tried.

“It’s a gun. You have the same ability to cause harm and I think the same background check and waiting period should apply,” Jacobs said.

For years, the stiff penalties had the county leaders keep the ordinance off the books.

But Jacobs feels she has enough support given the recent school shootings including the one in Parkland.



