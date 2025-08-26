Orange County Library System celebrates ‘Library Card Sign-up Month’ with free events and resources

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Library System (OCLS) is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month this September by offering a variety of free events and resources to the community.

An OCLS library card provides free access to events and programs for all ages, job resources, homework assistance, streaming and digital content, and event tickets for cultural attractions via the Local Wanderer program.

Books, Cards, and Beyond , hosted on Friday, September 5 at the West Oaks Branch, is an event where participants can create their own edible library card and learn more about what you can do at the library.

GreenFest , a celebration of sustainability, will take place at the Orlando Public Library on Saturday, September 6, from 1 to 5 p.m. Attendees can learn about eco-friendly resources such as composting and recycling, and explore topics like beekeeping and pollinator gardening.

Hispanic Heritage Month , which runs from September 15 to October 15, will be celebrated with a special event at the Orlando Public Library on Saturday, September 20, at 11 a.m. The event will feature a live art demonstration by Rafael Diez, music from guitarist German Collazos, and a dance performance by México Danza Orlando.

OCLS offers a range of events and programs, urging the community to discover the advantages of a library card and engage in cultural and educational activities all through September.

