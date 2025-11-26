Orange County man ordered to avoid rideshares after alleged assault on Uber driver

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man has been ordered to stay away from taxis and rideshares after allegedly assaulting his Uber driver.

According to the Apopka Police Department, 27-year-old Carlos Cruz-Garcia grabbed his Uber driver from behind, touched her inappropriately, and then exposed himself during the ride.

The victim managed to call 911, and police used location services to track down Cruz-Garcia.

Cruz-Garcia is facing multiple charges, including battery, false imprisonment, and possession of drugs, after officers found cocaine in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

