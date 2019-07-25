Orange County officials respond after woman found shot, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a woman being shot Wednesday evening.
It happened in the 800 block of Willie Mays Parkway around 10:30 p.m.
Deputies later told Channel 9 a woman was shot at the scene. A neighbor said she heard up to five shots ring out.
It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. Deputies didn't release an update on the woman's condition.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
