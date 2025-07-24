Orange County Public Works faces $56M shortfall, delays road resurfacing amid rising costs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Works is facing a $56 million shortfall in funding needed to maintain and resurface roads, potentially leading to more cracks and rough patches for drivers.

The department is struggling to keep up with resurfacing schedules due to skyrocketing costs, which have increased from $65,000 per lane mile in 2016 to $250,000 now.

As a result, they are only able to resurface less than half of the 395 miles of road they aim to cover each year.

“We’re having to push back some projects due to cost increases,” said Brett Blackadar of Orange County Public Works.

He explained that while the goal is to resurface roads every 15 years, current funding only allows for 151 miles to be resurfaced annually.

Holden Avenue near OBT is one of the roads affected, with 17,000 cars traveling on it daily.

Despite the need for resurfacing, it is still two to three years away from being addressed.

To manage the budget constraints, the department is considering alternatives such as crack sealing instead of full resurfacing.

This approach aims to extend the life of the roads while prioritizing safety. Blackadar noted that without additional funding, delays in maintenance could lead to more costly full reconstructions in the future.

County leaders are exploring options for a dedicated funding source for transportation, though it remains uncertain if a sales tax referendum will be presented to voters.

The next public budget hearing is scheduled for early September.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group