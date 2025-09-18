Orange County residents can request speed humps in their neighborhoods

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County residents can help slow down speeding cars in their neighborhoods.

Residents can request speed humps by calling 311.

Public works will then do a traffic study. If your street qualifies, neighbors get to vote.

It takes two-thirds approval from the neighborhood to move forward.

County officials say the effort is to help make roads safer.

