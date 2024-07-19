Orange County road set to have lane closures for repaving project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A repaving project on Dean Road is set to begin on July 22 and go all the way until August 31 according to Orange County Public Crews.

Local drivers should brace for roadwork between Curry Ford Road and Lake Underhill Road.

From Monday through Friday, during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews will be working on the roads, causing some intermittent lane closures.

Those who typically drive between those roads should give themselves extra time for their commutes.

