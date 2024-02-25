Orange County Safety Village opens a mini “hospital” with AdventHealth

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has partnered with the Children’s Safety Villages to help them continue their mission of educating children.

Students from Arbor Ridge Elementary joined the hospital and non-profit officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the village’s new addition.

The hospital said it wants to ensure the village continues teaching children how to be aware of their surroundings.

According to the Children’s Safety Village, they cater to preventing children’s injuries and fatalities through lifesaving education and first-hand experience.

The village said their goals revolved around the safety and protection of children by eliminating unsafe conditions through education and training.

