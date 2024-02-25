Storytelling performances comes to Scott Springs Park

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with Community Stages, will host ‘Story Walk: A Journey Through the Forest and Around the World’

The event will be on April 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Scott Springs Park, 2825 SW 24th Ave.

The shaded walking trail at Scott Springs Park will allow families to enjoy many plays while walking through the park.

Stories from different parts of the world, including Europe, Africa and Asia will be performed by a talented troup of young artists.

The performance styles will immerse visitors’ imaginations and sense of adventure while immersing themselves in storytelling worldwide.

Sessions are approximately 1 hour long, with a family registration fee of $5.

Be sure to secure your spot, as registration is required.

