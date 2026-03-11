Orange County School Board votes to close 7 schools amid declining enrollment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of Orange County students will attend new schools this fall after the Orange County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to close 7 campuses at the end of the school year. The decision marks a historic moment for the district and follows months of discussion about falling student enrollment.

The schools slated for closure include six elementary schools—Bonneville Elementary, Chickasaw Elementary, Eccleston Elementary, McCoy Elementary, Meadow Woods Elementary, and Orlo Vista Elementary—as well as Union Park Middle School.

The votes came during an emotional meeting at Orange County Public Schools headquarters, where teachers, parents, and even board members were visibly upset by the decision.

The board voted on the closure of each individual school—one at a time.

“This is not a happy day. This is a very disappointing and very sad point in time,” said chair Teresa Jacobs, who added she and other board members felt they were in mourning over the votes.

Parents and community members pushed back against the decision.

“It’s like shutting the door on our students, closing the door,” the volunteer said. “Sympathy only goes so far. If you can’t keep a school open, then sympathy doesn’t help us.”

District leaders say the closures are necessary because several campuses are operating far below capacity. According to Orange County Public Schools, the seven schools are currently using only 38% to 61% of its capacity, leaving many classrooms empty.

Union Park Middle School currently enrolls about 558 students but has the capacity to serve more than 1,400. Eccleston Elementary is also operating at roughly half capacity, with 345 students enrolled as of last week.

District officials say maintaining under-enrolled schools stretches resources thin and could limit opportunities for students.

“It would wreck my nerves to know they’re not getting the same treatment as other students because they’re a small school,” said District 5 board member Vicki-Elaine Felder.

Financial pressures play a major role in the decision. The district reports it has already lost $41 million due to declining enrollment. By closing the seven schools, Orange County Public Schools expects to save approximately $10 million.

District leaders say enrollment declines are driven by several factors, including lower birth rates, families moving to different neighborhoods, immigration policies, and more parents choosing private or charter schools through voucher programs.

Officials also warn that enrollment is expected to continue falling in the coming years, meaning the district may need to keep adjusting its school footprint to match the number of students it serves.

For many families and educators, however, Tuesday night’s vote marks the end of an era for long-standing neighborhood schools, and the beginning of what they’re concerned will be a difficult transition.

Bonneville Elementary School— rezoned to Columbia Elementary and East Lake Elementary Union Park Middle School—rezoned to Glenridge Middle, Legacy Middle, Odyssey Middle, Roberto Clemente Middle, and Discovery Middle Chickasaw Elementary School—Deerwood Elementary and Engelwood Elementary Eccleston Elementary School—Washington Shores Elementary McCoy Elementary School—Shenandoah Elementary and Ventura Elementary Meadow Woods Elementary School—Wyndham Lakes Elementary and Southwood Elementary Orlo Vista Elementary School—Eagles Nest Elementary, Ivey Lane Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary

