Orange County schools to work on plan to limit students from using cellphones

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County School Board is set to discuss a potential cell phone ban for students Tuesday.

The policy would bar students from using any personal communication device during school hours, unless instructed by a teacher.

Students could use phones operated by the school for calls from parents or guardians.

Read: Orange County Public Schools hosting job fairs to hire ‘school lunch heroes’

While the Orange County school superintendent has said this could help cut down on issues like bullying, other leaders call it an overreach.

“I just feel like it’s up to the parent to parent, and by us saying you can’t use it on lunchtime because we’re forcing socialization, we’re parenting by forcing socialization,” said Angie Gallo with Orange County Public Schools.

Read: Here are 9 food safety tips for the upcoming school year

The proposal will make students put all communication devices in their backpack, purse or pocket.

Students would even need to put devices away during lunch and recess.

Read: Back to school: Spending expected to be down 10% this year

Tuesday’s meeting is considered a rule development workshop where officials look at possible changes to the student code of conduct.

If the plan moves forward, it could make its way to the board for approval by August 1.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group