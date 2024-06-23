Orange County seeks artists for Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local government organization is seeking artists for its Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit.

The Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County encourages people to participate, which will be held during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Artists from all levels can enter their original work that fits the theme of “Pioneers of Change, Shaping the Future Together.”

The exhibit celebrates diversity and cultural appreciation while offering a creative outlet for people to be recognized.

Submissions should include a completed application form, an artist statement with the artist’s background and achievements and high-resolution images for each piece.

The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 2, 2024.

The exhibition will open to the public starting Sep. 10 and run until Oct. 31, 2024.

Click here to submit an application.

