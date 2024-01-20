Orange County sheriff explains how law enforcement is cracking down on street racing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina is changing how he goes after people racing on the roads.

Channel 9 Traffic Anchor Alexa Lorenzo spoke with Mina to discuss his new strategy.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on street racing.

“That’s an issue we need to take care of,” Mina said.

Data shows that in 2023, deputies issued more than 1,000 citations, arrested more than 150 people, and seized dozens of vehicles for street racing.

Channel 9 has covered this community issue for years.

Mina said deputies recently took on a new tactic.

“They’re out there, and they see these young drivers, and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, whose car is this?’” Mina said. “And they see the registration, like, ‘Oh, this is your mom’s car. This is your dad’s car. Do they know you’re out here? Illegally street racing?’ And obviously, the answer is no.”

The agency is contacting insurance companies, which gets parents’ attention because no one wants their insurance revoked.

Mina said the insurance companies are taking this issue seriously, and now he’s going a step further.

“Illegal street racing has increased nationwide,” he said. “It’s not only an Orange County issue, and that’s why I want to pass this legislation that would increase the penalties for people who are street racing.”

The scene did not sit well with Sheriff Mina, and a following reaction was this legislative proposal.

“We’ve made the second offense a felony, which obviously carries more penalties,” he said. “We’ve increased the fines by almost double. And we’ve also made it a felony if street racers are impeding an emergency vehicle.”

Mina is working with lawmakers from Miami to Jacksonville to change the law and in the meantime, his deputies will continue their efforts to curb illegal street racing.

The bill has been referred to the Transportation, Criminal Justice and Rules Committees.

