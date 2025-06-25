Orange County special June 24 primary election results

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County conducted a special primary election on Tuesday to fill two seats in the state legislature.

State Senate District 15

Coretta Anthony-Smith -- 28.31%

LaVon Bracy Davis -- 42.96%

Randolph Bracy -- 12.02%

Alan Grayson -- 16.72%

Davis will go on to face Republican candidate Willie Montague.

State House District 40

Travaris McCurdy -- 44.57%

RaShon Young -- 55.43%

Young will not face republican Tuane Le for the District 40 seat in September.

