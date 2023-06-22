Orange County task force looks at ways to curb crime, but money remains a hurdle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of recommendations to help cut crime in Orange County are now on their way to commissioners.

The new suggestions come from the Citizens Safety Task Force, which re-assembled following a deadly mass shooting in Pine Hills that left 9-year-old Tyonna Major, Nathacha Augustin and local news reporter Dylan Lyons dead.

Safety suggestions include funding prevention programs, adding street lights and prosecuting gun crimes more severely.

None of the suggestions appear to break major new ground, but they could face hurdles we’ve seen before, including money.

“It’s going to be a difficult road for them to narrow down who is going to get these funds for the recommendations,” Sheriff John Mina said.

County commissioners are expected to discuss the recommendations sometime in July or August.

