Orange County teachers to discuss pay, benefits after rejecting school district's proposal

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Teachers in Orange County are hoping to get paid more and receive better benefits. 

    They are back at the negotiating table with the school district hoping to get a better deal than the last two they were offered.

    Both the district and the union are set to meet Friday morning to discuss pay and benefits.

    During the last negotiation, members with the Orange County Teacher's Association rejected the Orange County School District's proposal. 

    But they did submit a counter offer.

    Initially, the district offered a two-year deal with raises between $2,400 and $3,000.

    The district also said it would pay for half of the insurance increases for the first year. 

    But the union rejected that last week and said it wants the same pay raise with a one-year deal and no insurance hikes.

    "When you raise insurance, it cuts into your pay, obviously," said Wendy Doromoal, with the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. "So this one year offer would kind of offset the increase to the insurance."

    Friday morning, they were back at the bargaining table again to see if they can come up with some type of solution.

