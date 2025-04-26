2025 Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 covered the 2025 Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival on Saturday in downtown Orlando.

The celebratory events started the vibrant celebration with the theme “Renewable Energy and the Environment.”

The parade highlights the beautiful municipality of Aguadilla, also known as the “City of Enchantments.”The parade route began at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue at 11 a.m. and ran until 1 p.m.

Participants marched past Lake Eola Park, crossed Central Boulevard, headed up Orange Avenue and ended at Livingston Street.

Eyewitness News Morning anchors Kirstin Delgado and Alexa Lorenzo offered live coverage of the parade on Channel 9.

Reporters Sabrina Maggiore and Geovany Dias guided viewers through the parade activities, conducting interviews with attendees. They were also available to wander the parade route and engage with onlookers.

