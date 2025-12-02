AdventHealth’s ‘Drive Out Hunger’ holiday bus hits the road

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth’s “Drive Out Hunger” holiday bus is hitting the road this December to collect canned goods for school food pantries in Central Florida.

Nearly 150,000 children in Central Florida face hunger every day, prompting local organizations to take action this holiday season. The “Drive Out Hunger” bus will visit community events, schools, and hospitals throughout the month to gather donations.

“Please know that this effort to help all of our students, particularly this holiday season, you can be a part of by providing donations of food for the bus,” said Beamon.

The next stop for the holiday bus is this Saturday at Avalon Park in Orange County, followed by a visit to Oviedo on December 20th.

For the full list of stops, AdventHealth encourages people to visit their website.

