Apopka Easter egg event ends abruptly after shots were fired, three injured

APOPKA, Fla. — On Sunday, residents gathered to celebrate the Easter holiday at a local event in Apopka, which ended suddenly when shots were fired, resulting in injuries to three individuals amidst the chaos.

Easter egg event hosted in Apopka ends abruptly Three people were injured after a local Easter event ends after shots were fired. (Andrew Hoover/WFTV)

The Easter egg event was held at the intersection of 13th Street and Clarcona Road. The map below shows the event location more clearly.

According to event attendees, shots began ringing around the event at roughly 7:45 p.m. At that time, the participating children were about to begin an Easter egg race.

Apopka Easter egg event ends abruptly after shots were fired The Easter egg event in Apopka abruptly came to an end after shots were fired, injuring three people. (WFTV)

A statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office indicates that upon arrival at the scene, deputies were informed of injuries sustained by a 20-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 44-year-old man during the shooting.

All people injured were transported to the hospital without critical injuries. At this time, further injuries from the local event have not been reported.

This is still an active investigation and no additional information regarding the shooting has been released at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group