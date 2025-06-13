Art meets pride at Orlando’s Renaissance Theater Co.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Renaissance Theater Co., or the Ren, as it’s affectionately called, is a theater that goes beyond showcasing performances and provides a dynamic community initiative devoted to uplifting and empowering the LGBTQ+ community.

Walking into the Renaissance Theater Co. on Princeton Street in Orlando is like being surrounded by art – costumes, stages and music are everywhere. Not only that, but the place is constantly changing its setup to accommodate whatever production they have.

“We’ve been trying to find those voices and uplift those voices in everything that we do. I’m really proud of the work we’ve done and I think we continue to do that today,” said Donald Rupe, co-founder of The Renaissance Theater Company.

The theater officially opened its doors back in 2021. Since then, its performers, members and visitors alike have found a way to advocate for their community while consistently celebrating diversity through art.

“We’ve got an incredible response ever since we opened. It’s been amazing,” Rupe said. “We noticed right away that the people coming to this show are not the kinds of people that you traditionally see in many theaters across the country.”

The Ren also offers a chance for younger performers to jumpstart or develop their careers.

“We’re creating a space here to showcase the amazing talent that’s in Orlando,” said Abby Cash, a choreographer from Texas who has been calling Central Florida home for years. “It’s been really cool. Experience and a growth experience for me.”

As part of Pride Month, The Ren is debuting another new show: the Tony Award-winning musical ‘Hair.’

“The story follows this group of hippies in the 1960s that are protesting against the Vietnam War, specifically against men being drafted,” said Bruno DeSouza, who plays Berger in the show. “Then one of our best friends decides who wants to go for the sheer hope of it protecting us.”

Throughout the year, the creative brains behind the operations at The Ren work on ways to bring brand-new shows and performances to the stage while also fostering an environment where each voice is heard and considered.

“It represents love and acceptance and diversity, especially in this production [Hair], and those are all things that The Ren takes very seriously,” said Rupe. “I am proud every single day of what The Ren has become and what Renaissance Theater Company means for people.”

The Renaissance Theater Company has performances scheduled all year long. See what’s next right here.

