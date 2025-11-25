Orange County

Boone High School student wins ‘A Day with the Sheriff’ essay contest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fortunate student from Boone High School has won the 2025 ‘A Day with the Sheriff’ Essay Contest, giving her the chance to spend a day with Sheriff Mina.

During her day with Sheriff Mina, Ahmiyah Miller participated in a Senior Staff meeting, flew with the aviation team, tested a simulator, toured the Forensics Unit and supply warehouse, and enjoyed some relaxation in the Mobile Video Game Theater.

Miller’s experience with the simulator let her explore training technology, and her visit to the Forensics Unit and supply warehouse highlighted the behind-the-scenes efforts that support law enforcement.

Miller’s day with Sheriff Mina provided her with a comprehensive overview of the Sheriff’s department, emphasizing both the serious and pleasurable facets of law enforcement duties.

