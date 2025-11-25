Boone High School student wins ‘A Day with the Sheriff’ essay contest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fortunate student from Boone High School has won the 2025 ‘A Day with the Sheriff’ Essay Contest, giving her the chance to spend a day with Sheriff Mina.

During her day with Sheriff Mina, Ahmiyah Miller participated in a Senior Staff meeting, flew with the aviation team, tested a simulator, toured the Forensics Unit and supply warehouse, and enjoyed some relaxation in the Mobile Video Game Theater.

