Florida Classic weekend: Road closures and detours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Classic weekend is underway, leading to road closures around Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Deputies are closely monitoring traffic as visitors flock to Central Florida for the event and the Thanksgiving holiday.

Roads such as Church, Tampa, Rio Grande, Longstreet, and South are closed to host the festivities. However, John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive stay open for those seeking to bypass traffic.

Additionally, a traffic operation on State Road 408 issued 55 speeding tickets, mainly targeting drivers exceeding 80 mph.

The Florida Classic weekend, which coincides with Thanksgiving, is likely to attract many visitors to Central Florida, leading to increased traffic. Deputies are actively patrolling the roads to maintain safety, having stopped two drivers for speeds over 100 mph, with the highest speed recorded at 120 mph.

Road closures will continue through the weekend, and regular traffic flow is expected to return on Monday.

As the Florida Classic weekend progresses, visitors and locals should plan routes to avoid closed roads and heavy traffic.

