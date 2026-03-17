Florida officials uncover ‘house of horrors’ in child abuse case

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida officials revealed the arrest of a Sanford man on 100 child sexual abuse material charges during a press conference in Orlando. Blake McKinnis, 37, was detained after an investigation into what authorities called a “house of horrors.”

The Florida Attorney General and a prosecutor described findings from McKinnis’s home, decorated to look like it housed elementary children. While charges involve many computer images, officials said no children were physically harmed.

McKinnis is charged with 53 counts of possessing child pornography and 46 counts related to computer-generated child pornography.

The 100-count indictment also includes a charge involving a child-like sex doll. He lived in Sanford before his arrest on March 9.

The state prosecutor called the interior of the residence one of the worst scenes she had seen. The Florida Attorney General described the environment as a “house of horrors” because of the unique decorations and materials throughout the home.

The arrest drew reactions from Sanford law enforcement. The deputy chief was distressed about the suspect’s presence in the neighborhood, saying he was “appalled that someone like this was living in the community.”

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