Former NFL player launches Orlando mobile gaming studio

Morgan Kane’s uncertain path as a college and professional football player prepped him for the unpredictability that comes with tackling entrepreneurship.

As the founder and financial backer of Orlando-based Marauder Tech Games, an independent AA mobile gaming studio, Kane has built a team of 30 remote workers from throughout the U.S. and abroad which aims to shape the future of mobile game development.

Marauder Tech Games officially launches its debut game, Price of Glory, on iOS and Android devices later this year. An open alpha testing version of the game is currently available for download.

