Orange County

Maitland shooting leaves teen in critical condition, suspect arrested

16-year-old charged with attempted manslaughter after a shooting incident leaves 15-year-old boy in critical condition in Maitland.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Grand Reserve at Maitland Park apartments Grand Reserve at Maitland Park apartments
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Police have announced that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted manslaughter following a shooting incident that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night in a car at the Grand Reserve Apartment Complex.

The suspect, Jamari D’Angelo Martin, reportedly aimed a gun at his friend. When the victim pushed the gun away, it fired and hit him in the chest.

Police confirm that Martin has been arrested, and the gun has been recovered.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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