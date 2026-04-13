Maitland shooting leaves teen in critical condition, suspect arrested

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Police have announced that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted manslaughter following a shooting incident that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night in a car at the Grand Reserve Apartment Complex.

The suspect, Jamari D’Angelo Martin, reportedly aimed a gun at his friend. When the victim pushed the gun away, it fired and hit him in the chest.

Police confirm that Martin has been arrested, and the gun has been recovered.

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