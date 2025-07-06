Mayor Demings to host reopening event at Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Government will celebrate the grand reopening of the Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge at Eagles Roost Green Place on July 7.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and District 4 Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero will host the event. The celebrations will showcase new facilities dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation and educational programs.

The updated facility includes a new visitor center, animal care building, community center, food prep building and administrative offices. Officials state that these enhancements are intended to improve the rehabilitation and release process for Florida’s native wildlife while also broadening opportunities for nature-based education and recreation.

The Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge is located at Eagles Roost, which you can view on the map below. The reopening event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Officials are excited to announce that the reopening of the Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge marks an important milestone in Orange County’s efforts to promote wildlife conservation and environmental education.

