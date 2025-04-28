Multi-platinum recording artist Shaboozey is headed to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Great American Roadshow Tour, featuring multi-Platinum recording artist Shaboozey, includes a stop at the House of Blues in Orlando.

Shaboozey and the The Great American Roadshow Tour The Great American Roadshow includes a stop at House of Blues in Orlando, FL, on October 16, 2025. (Allan Pimenta/Allan Pimenta)

On October 16th, Orlando will have the opportunity to experience an electrifying performance from the country music star.

The House of Blues Orlando is thrilled to announce that they will be hosting the Tour produced by Live Nation just one week after Shaboozey released Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition.

The location is better represented on the map below.

Ticketing information can be found below.

Artist pre-sale tickets for The Great American Roadshow Tour begin tomorrow, April 29, at 10 a.m.

Local pre-sale tickets begin on Wednesday, April 30, at 10 a.m.

Spotify pre-sale tickets begin on Thursday, May 1, at 10 a.m. All pre-sales end on Thursday, May 1, at 10 p.m.

General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m.

Shaboozey and the The Great American Roadshow Tour The Great American Roadshow includes a stop at House of Blues in Orlando, FL, on October 16, 2025. (Allan Pimenta/Allan Pimenta)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group