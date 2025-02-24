New Amur leopard expansion habitat comes roaring into Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

SANDFORD, Fla. — Transformation to the Amur leopard habitat over the past several months, with the addition of a new paved path that offers guests a closer experience with Amur leopards— Temur and Jilin.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens unveils new habitat for Amur leopards Amur leopards— Temur and Jilin. (Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens/Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

The new habitat is designed as a split habitat, allowing the two Amur leopards to remain housed apart.

They are solitary in nature, but guests can observe one of the rarest leopards in the world up close for an experience unlike any other.

In addition, the expansion provides a lot of dynamic vertical space, giving Temur and Jilin ample room to climb and explore.

“We are incredibly proud of the expansion to the Amur leopard habitat,” said CEO Richard E. Glover, Jr. “Our commitment to conservation is at the heart of everything we do, and this new habitat is a testament to that dedication.”

Amur leopards are the most critically endangered big cat, with fewer than 70 believed to remain in their natural habitat near the China-Russia border.

“Zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, like the Central Florida Zoo, are crucial for the survival of species like the Amur leopard,” said Chris Torge, Director of Animal Operations. “This allows us to provide a safe environment where these animals can thrive while also contributing to important research and conservation efforts that support their wild counterparts.”

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

