New program connects veterans to VA-approved assisted living or adult family care

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare System has introduced the Community Residential Care (CRC) Program to assist aging Veterans who need support but do not require nursing home-level care.

The CRC Program links eligible Veterans to VA-approved assisted living or adult family care homes, offering a safe, supportive environment. Veterans get supervision, help with daily activities and monthly case management from the VA while maintaining independence.

80-year-old Army Veteran Ronald Cook, an Excellence ALF and VA Ambassador resident, has been there for nearly two years. He enjoys it.

CRC program facilities undergo thorough VA-led evaluations by nurses, dietitians, social workers and fire safety officers. With annual re-inspections, they must meet high standards for care, cleanliness, safety and services.

Army Veteran Ronald Cook Army Veteran Ronald Cook enjoys life at a VA-approved assisted living facility as part of the new CRC Program.

“This program fills a critical gap,” said Marie Rosen, LCSW, CRC Coordinator. “We already have programs for fully independent living and nursing homes, but we needed something in between.”

The CRC program approved its first two facilities:

Aum Haven ALF is located in Kissimmee, while Excellence ALF is in South Orlando. Veterans need to be enrolled in VA healthcare, medically and psychiatrically stable and capable of managing basic activities with minimal assistance. They also must agree to stay connected with VA care and receive monthly CRC staff visits.

Veterans pay privately for care but may use HUD-VASH vouchers to offset costs. “The VA offers direct support for Veterans and facilities,” Rosen said. The CRC program will expand into Seminole County soon and later into Lake, Brevard, and Volusia counties. Rosen invites licensed assisted living facilities or adult family care homes to contact him about a CRC partnership.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group