Oakland Nature Preserve extends hours for magical firefly viewing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Oakland Nature Preserve, starting March 29, will be staying open until 9 p.m. on select dates for some special firefly viewing experiences! The enchanting seasonal event will be held along the beautiful Healthy West Orange Boardwalk in Oakland.

While the preserve generally closes at sunset, these special viewing nights offer visitors the chance to explore the boardwalk during the Central Florida firefly season.

A staff member will be present at the beginning of the boardwalk to answer questions throughout the evening.

Admission to the firefly viewing events is free. The preserve welcomes donations to help fund its educational, conservation, and restoration efforts.

Visitors are asked to park in the grass overflow lot located outside of the main gate. Handicap parking spaces remain accessible in the regular parking lot.

Scheduled viewing dates include March 29 and April 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 15, 19, 20 and 24.

Updates regarding cancellations will be posted on the organization’s website and Facebook page on the day of the scheduled event.

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