Orange County man accused on twelve counts of possession of child porn

OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested an Ocoee man on 12 felony counts of possessing child porn as part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend criminals targeting children who share files depicting their abuse.

FDLE’s investigation into Kenneth Leslie Dolgos, 47, is ongoing.

Dolgos sparked the interest of law enforcement after an operation in April located a device sharing files depicting child porn on a peer-to-peer platform. Dolgos was identified as the individual responsible for sharing and uploading the files, with his residence being recognized as the location from which the IP address was utilized.

This month, a search warrant was executed at Dolgos’ residence and multiple electronic devices were seized. Forensic analysis located multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as 2 years old.

Dolgos is currently incarcerated in Orange County Jail.

