Orlando man arrested for battery and assault on officers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the JW Marriott hotel on Central Florida Parkway regarding a felony incident that led to the arrest of an Orlando man for battery and assault on officers.

Orange County authorities arrested Miguel Angel Hichez yesterday for battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a security officer. His bail is currently set at $4,000.

Officers made contact with Hichez’s victim, Melissa Cassiliano. According to Melissa, she was waiting in her room for room service when she heard a knock on the door. When she opened it, Miguel was there and entered the room. As Miguel entered, he opened his arms, tried to grab her, and said, “MI AMOR.”

Melissa screamed and told Miguel to leave the room and she was able to push him out. Melissa confirmed that she hadn’t given Miguel permission to enter the room.

Rodney Weekes, a security guard at the JW Marriott hotel, got a report about someone trying to enter a guest’s room, so he looked into it. Next, Hichez got aggressive and tried to hit Weekes on the left side of his face with his right hand. Weekes stayed alert and dodged Hichez’s attempts.

When Weekes arrived at the lobby, security director Mike came to his aid and held Hichez until the Orange County Sheriff’s Office showed up. Weekes stated that he felt scared and thought a fight was about to break out after Hichez tried to punch him, so he had to defend himself.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies quickly located the suspect to find that two staff members had contained him due to his erratic behavior and attempts to fight them.

After receiving the suspect from the hotel, a deputy was kicked in the right shin en route to the patrol car. Ultimately, Miguel was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital for further medical treatment.

Deputies say that Hichez was biting his pants and had become aggressive toward the emergency medical team, requiring sedation for proper care. Once awake, Miguel said he was okay and needed a medication refill, prompting the staff to complete a Baker Act form.

