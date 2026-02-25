NASA rolls back Artemis II Rocket for repairs, launch in April tentative

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is rolling back its Artemis II moon rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building after a helium-flow interruption was discovered last week, shortly after a successful wet dress rehearsal.

Teams couldn’t safely access the problem at the launch pad, so a rollback was necessary to complete the repairs.

Proper helium flow is critical for pressurizing the rocket’s propellant tanks and purging the engine systems, a step essential for a safe launch. NASA engineers are optimistic, citing a similar issue that occurred during Artemis I.

If all goes according to plan, the earliest launch opportunity could come in April.

NASA emphasizes that astronaut safety is the top priority, and they will take the time needed to ensure everything is ready before liftoff.

©2026 Cox Media Group