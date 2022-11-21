Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community holds vigil in support of Colorado shooting victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePulse Foundation held a gathering at the Pulse Interim Memorial to stand with the family and friends of shooting victims in Colorado.

Authorities are investigating the attack in Colorado Springs, where five people were killed and 25 were injured during an overnight mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Dozens of advocates came together Sunday evening to honor the victims, an event reminiscent of what happened in Orlando.

As we learn more about the horrific tragedy at the nightclub, our city sends its love and support to Colorado Springs today. I also know this is heartbreaking news for members of Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community and so many others here. Please know our entire community is here for you. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) November 20, 2022

It has been six years since the deadly shooting at the Pulse Nightclub, where 49 people were killed in an area that was supposed to be a safe space.

Pulse survivors said the Colorado shooting is like reliving a nightmare, and people who attended the vigil are sending strength to everyone there.

“I’m going to send love out,” said Maureen Johanson, who attended the vigil. “I’m going to think about the people who have been affected.”

The onePulse foundation said this is another senseless act of violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

They call for the epidemic of hate and violence to end.

“It just feels like we have a target on our backs,” Maia Monet said. “And we’re just sick of it.”

People also signed a banner that they will send to the nightclub in Colorado as a sign of support.

“Hate will not win,” Johnson said. “It can’t.”

