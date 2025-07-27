Sheriffs safely recover Orlando woman who was initially reported missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 76-year-old woman from Orlando has been found safe after she was initially reported missing and considered endangered, according to Sheriff’s reports.

Immacula Francillon, an adult experiencing declining mental health, was reported missing after she was last seen at a Goodwill store near Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road on July 24.

Orange County sheriff’s say Francillon was captured on surveillance footage at 4 p.m., wearing a dark green dress and a grey wig. Authorities were concerned about her well-being due to her memory loss.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office managed the case and urges anyone with information about missing persons to contact them at 407-836-4357.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group