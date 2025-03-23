‘With heavy hearts, our thoughts are with his family’ Deputies find Michael Ray Brozzo, deceased

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies reported that Michael Ray Brozzo, a 70-year-old previously missing Sunday morning, body has been located, Sheriff’s say.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on socials to update the public of Brozzo’s passing, saying, “It is with heavy hearts we must share that our deputies have found Michael Ray Brozzo, deceased, a short distance away from the area where he was reported missing. Our thoughts are with his family.”

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: 70-year-old Michael Ray Brozzo was last seen around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, leaving his home near the intersection of Tanja King Boulevard and Avalon Park Boulevard in Orlando.



MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: 70-year-old Michael Ray Brozzo was last seen around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, leaving his home near the intersection of Tanja King Boulevard and Avalon Park Boulevard in Orlando.

Brozzo was last seen Friday around 6 a.m. leaving his home near the intersection of Tanja King and Avalon Park Boulevards. The post states that he was thought to be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado.

There was concern for Brozzo’s well-being which stemmed from how he suffered from dementia, the sheriff’s office said.

