Orlando airport kicks off early plans for Terminal C’s second phase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s Oct. 18 meeting approved a contract that sets the stage for the next growth phase of the recently opened Terminal C facility at Orlando International Airport.

The authority, which oversees the operations of Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport, approved a $1.09 million contract with Ricondo & Associates, a Chicago-based full-service aviation consulting firm with an Orlando office, to begin defining a development program for the terminal’s second phase. The project would more than double the number of airline gates currently at the south terminal, which features 15 gates with four more on the way, along with other amenities.

The reason for getting the process underway was aggressive passenger growth, airport executives said at the meeting.

Read: Spirit Airlines dealing with day 2 of cancellations; more travelers aware at OIA

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

‘Necessary inspection’: Spirit cancels multiple Orlando flights, impacts could last ‘several days’ If you have a Spirit flight out of Orlando International Airport Friday, you’ll want to check your flight status. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group